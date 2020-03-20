No Comments

Dear Chevrolet, How Many Chicken Wings Fit in the Corvette Stingray’s Frunk?

Chevrolet, you cowards, fill the Corvette Stingray’s frunk with chicken wings

Photo: General Motors

Look, everything is awful, and the seeming paucity of good news means you’ve got to scour some for rays of light. Taking a moment to appreciate, for example, the absurdity of the fact that Ford put out a press release detailing how many chicken wings you can shove into the front trunk — or frunk — of the Mustang Mach-E is tantamount to self-care. It also, upon further analysis, begs the question: What about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s frunk?

Chevrolet has told the world (most of) what it needs to know about the new Corvette C8. It makes a max 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It can go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 194 mph. You can even gussy up its mid-mounted engine with an Engine Appearance Package that adds carbon-fiber components and LED lights, because why not? And, of course, because the engine sits in the middle of the car, we know that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a super-cool frunk.

But you know what Chevy hasn’t told us? How you can leverage the Corvette Stingray’s frunk for the benefit of stockpiling like fried chicken or wontons or whatever kind of fried foodstuff you’re into. And I gotta wonder: why?

Chevy: Fill that frunk with chicken, please

Picture that hood lifted, that frunk overflowing with copious quantities of chicken wings

Photo: General Motors

Chevy has told us that the dual trunks of the Corvette Stingray total 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, which provides space for “luggage or two sets of golf clubs.” MotorTrend, heroes that they are, did some heavy lifting and put that statement to the test, finding that you can actually fit two sets of clubs in the rear trunk and a duffle bag or carry-on into the frunk. So, if anything, Chevy is selling itself short when it comes to non-chicken-wing-related front trunk space claims.

This still leaves the two-pronged question of 1.) how big the 2020 Corvette Stingray’s frunk is and 2.) just how many garlic parmesan wing sauce-slathered wings you can stuff in that bad boy in a pinch. We know that the frunk is “molded from ultra-lightweight ‘float’ derived from fiberglass and a proprietary resin … so light that it can actually float in water.” That’s great. Super cool, even. But what about if you’re out and about at a tailgate party (one of these days, sooner rather than later let’s hope) and want to float 35 spicy buffalo wings in your belly?

Granted, the frunk of the Corvette Stingray doesn’t seem to be removable, drainable, or hose-offable like the Mach-E’s frunk, but you know what? We need bravery in these dark times. Buy the ticket, take the ride. Carpet can be cleaned and legends never die.

In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, the world needs to know how many chicken wings will fit in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s frunk. Chevy, please. Give us all a short break from the gloom and doom of it all and fill that glorious thing with hot meat.

What About a Heavy-Duty Truck? Think of all the delicious chicken you could stuff into the bed of a Silverado HD

Photos: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

