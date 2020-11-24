No Comments

How to Clean and Maintain Your Soft Top Convertible This Winter

A soft-top Cadillac de Ville

Photo: Greg Gjerdingen via CC

Modern-day convertibles are typically designed with weather-resistant materials that enhance the durability of their soft tops. However, there are some things you can do to help keep this car part in great condition. Here are some easy ways to care for your soft top this winter.

Prep for winter

When it comes to soft tops, prevention goes a long way in preserving its condition during the winter months. AutoTopsDirect recommends conditioning your convertible’s roof toward the end of fall. This will help it repel rain, snow, and slush.

To do this, you’ll need a protectant and a soft brush. Use the brush to wipe off any dirt and debris, then apply a layer of protectant to help seal the soft top from winter damp.

Park smart

The garage is the safest place to store your vehicle in winter. Though, if you don’t have access to a garage, it’s generally safe to park it outside, according to AutoTopsDirect. Just monitor how much snow accumulates on the roof. More than a few inches of snow coverage will weigh down the roof and can cause the fabric to stretch out.

Keep it clean

Touch-free car washes will help keep your soft top clean during winter

Frequent car washes are another simple way to keep your soft top clean and free from road salt grime. If the temperature allows, it’s usually safest to wash your convertible by hand. But when that’s not possible, take it to a soft-touch, or touch-free, car wash, as Pritchard recommends.

Gently remove snow and ice

If your convertible does get caught up in some snow and ice, gently remove these substances with a soft brush, as Auto123.com’s Justin Pritchard suggests. Avoid using an ice scraper on the soft top — or on vinyl windows, if your convertible has them.

It’s also important to be cautious when using an ice scraper on your car’s glass windows. All it takes is one slip of your hand to accidentally scratch the edge of the soft-top roof.

