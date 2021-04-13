No Comments

Infiniti Canada Sales Rebound for Spring of 2021

Photo: INFINITI

The pandemic was rough on luxury automakers, but Infiniti has bounced back with stronger sales for the latest quarter. During the first quarter of 2021, Infiniti Canada sold 1,500 models, which means the automaker is up by 4.5 percent, compared to 2020 sales during the same quarter. Here’s a look at the models that brought in the most buyers.

The three-row 2021 QX80

Photo: INFINITI

The 2021 QX80 came back strong. It sold 257 models, which constitutes a 77.2 percent jump compared to 2020. The most recent iteration of this three-row SUV added two new mid-grade trim levels, as well as additional standard driver-assist technologies. These include lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. On top of that, it’s now equipped with the Smart Rearview Mirror, which lets you switch between a live camera feed and a normal rearview mirror.

The family-friendly 2020 QX60

Photo: INFINITI

Although Infiniti didn’t release a 2021 model of the QX60, the luxury crossover managed to move 406 units during the spring of 2021. That’s nearly 20 percent up from 2020’s sales figures. The 2020 QX60 is similar to previous models, but offers a streamlined trim level lineup. If you’re looking for major changes, wait for the 2022 model to debut — it has a substantial number of upgrades to its styling, capability, and technology. Notably, it boasts a revised all-wheel-drive system that’s optimized for wintery Canadian drives.

The smart, sporty 2021 Q60

Photo: Infiniti

The 2021 Q60 sold 257 units, marking a 7.1 percent increase compared to 2020’s sales data. The latest model of this sports coupe includes additional standard safety tools, including automatic high-beam headlamps, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The range-topping Red Sport 400 model also boasts updated styling, including redesigned carbon-fiber trim and power-folding exterior mirrors. On top of that, you can now dress the Q60 in two new paint colors: Slate Gray and Grand Blue.

Out of all models, the QX50 was the strongest seller, with 484 units sold. However, that’s down from 554 last year. Next year, it’s likely that the 2022 QX60 will be the bestseller, given its slew of updates for the latest model year.