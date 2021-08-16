No Comments

Infiniti Q50 Wins 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award



The Infiniti Q50 beat out the rest of the Standard Luxury Car class and drove away with the 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award for the first time in the model’s history. But it’s far from the first Infiniti model to win the honor — in previous years, the QX80, QX60, and QX50 have taken the top slot in their respective categories. Here’s a look at what makes these vehicles the cream of the crop, according to the AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards.

What makes a vehicle “satisfying,” according to AutoPacific?

Over the past 25 years, AutoPacific have bestowed honors upon the vehicles that earned high customer satisfaction scores from survey responses. And it’s not just a handful of motorists being polled, either — the study includes responses from over 89,000 drivers of new vehicles.

The poll asks customers to rate their satisfaction with 36 different aspects of their new vehicle. Like other surveys, it covers everything from performance and tech features to comfort and design. However, the AutoPacific VSAs are unique in one aspect — the poll not only considers user satisfaction, but assigns different levels of relevance to each category. This methodology is meant to provide a more balanced and informative result.

“We are honored to have the Q50 win this AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award,” stated Group Vice President of INFINITI America, Jeff Pope. “For model-year 2021, our sports sedan is fueled for passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are. We are proud and honored to have the Q50 recognized by its owners.”

How the Infiniti Q50 scored in the survey

The Infiniti Q50 outclassed the competition thanks to impressive ratings from satisfied owners. It specifically eared praise for its peppy acceleration, nimble handling, front seat ergonomics, styling and safety tech. And while that seems like a lot, it’s only scratching the surface — the Q50 scored equal or better than the competition on 27 out of 36 survey categories.

