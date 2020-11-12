No Comments

Infiniti QX80 and Team Wander Women Complete First Rebelle Rally

Photo: Infiniti

A three-row luxury SUV, such as the 2021 Infiniti QX80, is an unlikely candidate for off-road racing. However, Team Wander Women managed to drive the upscale behemoth to a top-10 finish among new racers at the 2020 Rebelle Rally. Here’s a look at the competitors and their vehicle.

Built for adventure

Photo: Infiniti

Team Wander Women’s 2021 Infiniti QX80 was specially prepared to take on rugged terrain. The Coulis Red SUV was kitted out with an off-road suspension system, more durable skid plates, heavy-duty control arms, exclusive bumpers, a 3-inch lift, and 18-inch Off-Road Monster wheels, matched to all-terrain tires. Naturally, the team took along plenty of equipment you’d want to have along for a 10-day journey through the desert, including water cans and recovery boards.

The stock QX80 came with a 5.6-liter V8 engine that delivers 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It also boasts All-Mode four-wheel drive and the Terrain Select system, along with comfort features like tri-zone climate control and climate-controlled front seats. There are certainly worse ways to traverse the desert, that’s for sure.

Eric Rigaux, Infiniti’s general manager of product planning and strategy, expressed his confidence in the model. “The flagship QX80 is built for nearly any challenge. We’re proud of Team Wander Women, and we’re proud of our QX80 for delivering luxury and off-road capability in the demanding Rebelle Rally,” he said in a press release.

Team Wander Women

Photo: Infiniti

What’s more impressive than the SUV is the talent behind the wheel. Team Wander Women is comprised of Driver Nicole Wakelin and Navigator Alice Chase, both moms and automotive journalists. Together, they earned over 800 points in the endurance portion of the race and mustered a top-10 finish among rookie participants.

Chase described the experience as both challenging and rewarding. “I’m so grateful to have done this with Nicole and with the support of INFINITI. The QX80 was the perfect third teammate to tackle this demanding off-road challenge,” she concluded.

Wakelin concurred with Chase on the QX80’s capabilities. “From beginning to end, the QX80 handled virtually everything we threw at it. At every turn, the QX80 handled the terrain with comfort and grace — on a mountain, dune, or anywhere else.”

If you want to learn more about the 2021 Infiniti QX80, check out our coverage of the model’s updates.