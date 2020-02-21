It’s Electrifying: Learn More About How Tesla Vehicles Work
This article is sponsored by Rate Rush.
Tesla has been all over the news these past few years; this is thanks to several factors. First off, its stock continues to grow higher and higher. Second, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, seems to be a controversy magnet. And third, as people become more aware of their ecological impact, they are turning to alternative fuel vehicles like Tesla’s electric car.
Why all-electric?
All Teslas are electric and this is the company’s main selling point to consumers. In fact, the company doesn’t just make all-electric cars and trucks, but it also makes clean energy storage products and generators. All of the company’s vehicles are produced at its factory in Fremont, California. This is also where most of the components for its cars are manufactured. In order to make the factories as safe as possible, the company requires that its employees go through a multi-day training program. Aside from making cars that run on alternative energy, it also makes Solar Roof, Powerpack, and Powerwall. These are energy solutions that allow utilities, businesses, and homeowners to manage their renewable energy consumption, storage, and generation. Tesla also manufactures its own batteries so it can reduce costs and meet the volume that’s required to bring its products to market.
How does a Tesla vehicle work?
A Tesla vehicle runs on a powerful battery that is charged via electricity. This gives the car the power it needs to work for a certain period of time. This battery is actually quite similar to the ones you can find on your smartphone or your laptop. This is because Tesla utilizes lithium-ion batteries to energize its vehicles. Don’t be mistaken, though; these batteries are super powerful. In fact, the battery inside of a Tesla vehicle is made from thousands of lithium-ion cells. This also means that the battery weighs a lot. All Tesla batteries come with a dedicated heating system that’s put in place to help people start their vehicles when it’s cold outside. People who purchase and own a Tesla shouldn’t have to worry about experiencing any battery issues for many years to come.
How does the battery work?
Tesla’s lithium-ion battery is rechargeable, allowing the new Model S Tesla to drive about 370 miles on one full charge. This is generally around how long you can go with a full tank of gas in a standard sedan. When the battery becomes depleted, you’ll have to recharge it. Recharging a Tesla vehicle isn’t that different from recharging the portable devices you use in your day to day life. However, this is one of the primary differences between using a hybrid vehicle like the Toyota Prius and a Tesla vehicle. A hybrid car is going to use a battery along with hydrocarbon fuel in order to power it. A Tesla, on the other hand, only uses its rechargeable battery for power. You’ll have to charge it at home or a dedicated charging outlet. Tesla has already installed hundreds of charging stations all over the country to make it easier for drivers.
All about the motor
All Tesla vehicles come with a small motor that’s roughly the same size as a watermelon. This is one of the most recent advances in electronic engineering. The motor is able to convert electrical energy that it takes from the batteries and turns that energy into mechanical power; this is how it’s able to move the car. When compared to standard combustion engines within most cars, Tesla’s motor is much more energy-efficient. The induction motor in a Tesla is able to generate 270 kW of power, and it weighs around 32 kg. A standard combustion engine, on the other hand, puts out 140 kW of power and weighs about 180 kg. The Tesla Model S, like most electric vehicles, utilizes a simple single-speed transmission. All of these reasons help to explain the popularity of Tesla and why so many investors are currently seeing Tesla stock exploding.
As you can see, not only are all Teslas electric, but they’re also supremely energy efficient. If you’re looking for a car that’s powerful and efficient, a Tesla may just be the vehicle for you.