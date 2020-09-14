No Comments

Jeep Adds New Model to Its Electric Lineup

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

The Jeep lineup of electric vehicles has a new addition — the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Available early next year, the Wrangler 4xe delivers an electric range of up to 25 miles and an estimated 50 MPGe. The 375 horsepower-rated powertrain ensures that even though it is an EV, it’s still a Jeep.

“We are committed to make Jeep the greenest SUV brand. The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power, delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience and offering an ability to enjoy even more Jeep capability off-road in nearly complete silence.”

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

As a Trail Rated Wrangler, the EV model features a full-time 4×4 two-speed transfer case and solid front and rear axles. No terrain is off limits for the Wrangler 4xe thanks to 30 inches of water fording capability.

The powertrain in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe sources power from a 400-volt battery pack and two electric motors paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Selec Modes allow you a choice of three modes — hybrid, electric, and eSave to customize your source of power. The Eco Coaching Pages embedded in the Uconnect infotainment system displays your choice, its benefits, and efficiency.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

You can choose among three Jeep Wrangler 4xe models — 4xe, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe. The Rubicon 4xe trim boasts signature “Electric Blue” accents on the interior and exterior. Ten bold colors ranging from Firecracker Red and Hella Yella to Snazzberry are options for the exterior of the Wrangler 4xe. You have two color choices for the interior.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe follows the electrified footsteps of the Jeep Renegade and Compass, both of which have 4xe models. The Renegade and Compass 4xe models made their debut last year in Geneva. The Jeep Grand Commander PHEV made its debut last year, too, in China.

Moving forward, every model in the Jeep lineup will have an eco-friendly option, signified by the 4xe badge. It looks like the future of off-roading will be an eco-friendly adventure.