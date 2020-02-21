Jeep Cherokee vs. Grand Cherokee: Which SUV Wins?
This article is sponsored by North York Chrysler.
Did you know that the Jeep brand is over 75 years old? Over the years, Jeep has added new vehicles to its fleet that people absolutely love. Have you been contemplating joining the Jeep ranks but are stuck between choosing the Jeep Cherokee vs. the Grand Cherokee? Learn more about these two impressive SUVs and find out which one is the best for you.
Jeep Cherokee
The Jeep Cherokee is smaller than the Grand Cherokee and more budget-friendly, making it easier on your wallet. The base trim of the Jeep Cherokee has a 2.4 liter four-cylinder engine giving you 184 horsepower along with 171 lb-ft of torque. Because the Cherokee is smaller, it gets better gas mileage and is a better option for daily commutes. If you’re going to tow anything with your Cherokee, you’ll want to consider the 3.2-liter V6, which can tow up to 4,500 pounds. There are plenty of options from a front-wheel-drive option or a different engine choice if you don’t want the base model.
Cherokee Sport
The Jeep Cherokee Sport includes a full-blown media center along with Bluetooth and voice control. The Sport trim is for those on a tighter budget who still want some upscale features like LED lighting and keyless entry.
Cherokee 75th Anniversary Edition
If you love the outdoors and plan on spending time exploring the wilderness, you might love the 75th Anniversary Edition trim. Not only did Jeep add some bronze cosmetic enhancements, but practical upgrades were added, including:
- All-season tires
- Uconnect 8.4 with a touchscreen
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- Tire pressure monitoring
These extras that come with this trim will help when you’re camping or simply enjoying the wild in the comfort of your unique vehicle.
Cherokee Trailhawk
This is a newer trim in the Jeep lineup and is perfect for those who love luxury while still being capable of going off-road. This trim has heavy-duty engine cooling for its 3.2-liter under the hood, giving you peace of mind while enjoying the outdoors. It also has an off-road suspension and a locking rear axle.
Cherokee North
This trim comes with alloy wheels instead of steel wheels like the Sport trim has. The North trim comes with a lot more than the Sport trim without breaking the bank. If you prefer a little more privacy, this trim also comes with deep tint glass. Other features include climate controls on the touchscreen, interior ambient LED lighting, and fog lamps.
Cherokee Overland
The Overland trim is what you’ll want for serious off-road capability. You get all the luxury bells and whistles along with power. Some of the extra features you’ll get with this trim include memory on the exterior mirrors and driver’s seat, monitoring for blind spots, ventilated and heated front seats, and premium leather seating throughout. If you’re looking for the best Jeep Cherokee model and the best trim to fit your needs and lifestyle, you can compare the differences even further online.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a full-size SUV with more power. This Jeep seats five passengers and has more cargo capacity. Instead of 54.9 cubic feet like the Cherokee, it has 68.3 cubic feet of interior space, which is more suitable for families. The base trim has a 3.6-liter V6 engine that outputs 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Due to its larger engine, the Grand Cherokee takes more gasoline and therefore costs more in the long run. But if you’re looking for more power and luxury, the Grand Cherokee is definitely the way to go.
Some of the extras available include a parallel and perpendicular park assist, dual screens in the rear seat with DVD/Blu-Ray players, adaptive cruise control with stop, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. If you are planning on towing anything with your Jeep, the Grand Cherokee can tow up to 7,200 pounds.
Jeep Cherokee vs. Grand Cherokee: Which one will you choose?
Now that you have more knowledge when it comes to Jeep Cherokee vs. Grand Cherokee, you can make an informed decision and choose the best Jeep for you. Remember to keep your budget in mind but still purchase something you absolutely love. Taking one out for a test drive will help you make your decision, as every vehicle feels different for every driver.