WATCH: Kia Sends the 2021 K5 Flying in Triple Threat Stunt

After introducing the K5 to the world, Kia wanted to be sure that everyone saw the vehicle’s true potential of being a thrilling sport sedan. As such, the K5 Live event, starring three K5s and three professional stunt drivers, was live-streamed via Twitter last week. The goal of the event was to kick start an advertising campaign for the K5 across multiple channels.

Kia put in a lot of work to produce its live Triple Threat Stunt. This included pre-recorded socially distanced interviews done by Mario Lopez 2.0 Jeremy Ray Valdez with the professional drivers and the event’s stunt coordinator Jeremy “J-Fry” Fry. In these interviews, the pros explained how much precision and accuracy was needed for the stunt to be seamless. A few miles per hour off or an unsynchronized start time could have led to disaster. Throughout the lead-up, the K5 was touted as a powerful speedster with an impressive suspension. The only modifications made to the vehicles were added safety cages to help secure drivers Sean Graham and father-daughter duo Jay and Brionna Lynch.

After about 11 minutes of interviews and pre-runs, the drivers prepared for the live jump. As the Lynch duo flew through the air in matching blue K5s, Graham did a 180 to send his gray K5 underneath the two of them in perfect harmony. Co-host Collete Davis ended the segment by revealing an upcoming event called a flat-spin 360 stunt that’s never been done before. No word on when that will occur, but there’s no doubt in my mind that it will star the new K5.

Watch: 2021 Kia K5 Triple Threat Stunt