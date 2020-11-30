No Comments

Kia Telluride Named a 10Best Vehicle for 2021 by Car and Driver

2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

Each year, Car and Driver creates its illustrious 10Best list, which includes… well… the best vehicles the automotive industry has to offer. While the publication also has a variety of other lists for more specific lifestyles, making it onto the overall 10Best list for the year is a true honor. For the second year in a row, the Kia Telluride has made the cut and the editors at Car and Driver were elated to see the SUV again.

“We’re excited to include the Kia Telluride in Car and Driver’s 10Best for the second year in a row,” said Sharon Carty, editor-in-chief at Car and Driver. “We remain impressed with how many features you get for Telluride’s base price of $33,160, that it is a pleasure to drive, and even how adept it is off road. We find ourselves recommending the Telluride over and over to friends shopping for large SUVs, which is a sign of how much we like it.”

The interior of the Telluride is spacious and stylish

Photo: Kia

When compared to 57 other vehicles across all segments, the Telluride stood out for its value, as mentioned by Carty. On its lowest trim, standard tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto don’t necessarily stand out. But smaller touches like front seatback hooks, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and device pouches make for a value-packed family option. And it doesn’t really cost much more when you move up one trim to the Telluride S, which gets you LED interior lighting, a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar, second-row captain’s chairs, and heated front seats.

Not to sound like a broken record or a Kia super fan, but this recognition from Car and Driver adds to the more than 70 awards the Telluride has won since its debut in 2019. From its amenity-packed interior to its rugged, attractive exterior, Kia seems to have found the perfect balance when it created its largest SUV.