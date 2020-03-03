No Comments

Autotrader Awards 2020 Lincoln Corsair for Superior Interior

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair earned a spot on Autotrader’s 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000

Photo: Lincoln

The new 2020 Lincoln Corsair exemplifies the brand’s concept of Quiet Flight with its serene and sumptuous cabin. Autotrader tipped its proverbial hat to the new small luxury SUV by naming it one of its 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000, calling attention to the high-end commonalities it shares with kin like the Navigator and Aviator.

More on the Lincoln Aviator: Matthew McConaughey talks up the Aviator in a peaceful new commercial

“The 2020 Corsair incorporates clean horizontal lines across its dashboard and a pleasing mix of glossy and matte surfaces,” Autotrader writes. “There are even five different interior colors available: black, beige, brown, gray, and — believe it or not — blue.”

Did you hear that, folks? Blue. That would be the Beyond Blue interior package, offered for $500 on the range-topping Corsair Reserve. Other options include Ebony, Sandstone, Medium Slate, and Ebony/Cashew; the Corsair is the only SUV in the 2020 Lincoln lineup not offered with a Black Label trim.

The Beyond Blue package offered with the 2020 Lincoln Corsair

Photo: Lincoln

This only touches the surface, so to speak, of the craftsmanship that makes the Corsair Reserve stand out. From the piano key shifter and a floating center console to genuine wood trim and a Wollsdorf leather-wrapped steering wheel, there’s a lot of polish to be found in the top-tier Corsair. It’s also the latest SUV from Lincoln, following the Aviator, to replace traditional chimes and beeps with musical cues created by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Available features add to Corsair’s luxury

Also making the 2020 Lincoln Corsair pretty fancy are available features like 24-way Perfect Position seats, which include five massage settings and three different levels of intensity; a 14-speaker Revel audio system; and Pinstripe Aluminum interior trim. And even some of these features added on, you can still get the Corsair below that $50,000 threshold.

And for all that, its place on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 is well-earned.

Lincoln Experiences: Owners can take advantage of complimentary Pickup & Delivery

Photos: 2020 Lincoln Corsair interior

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln

Photo: Lincoln