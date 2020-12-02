No Comments

Lincoln Reports November 2020 Sales

The Corsair is Lincoln’s bestselling vehicle in 2020 thus far

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company is back on the monthly sales reporting grind, giving up the goods on November sales just before the end of 2020. And what are the goods, exactly? Well, given that this is 2020, about what you might expect.

Lincoln’s sales in November dipped 22.9 percent year-over-year, a drop that’s not particularly surprising given … uh, everything. Lincoln sold a total of 8,387 vehicles last month, including 7,426 crossovers and SUVs and just 961 cars.

Lincoln Aviator gains market share

Every vehicle in the Lincoln lineup saw a decline in sales in November with the Aviator coming closest to pulling off a positive result. 2020 Lincoln Aviator sales totaled 1,942, down 4.3 percent from its sales in November 2019.

But Lincoln is quick to point out that the Aviator performed well given the industry-wide decline in large premium SUVs last month. This allowed the Aviator to gain three percentage points of market share at retail, boosting its take of the segment to 12 percent. To date, Lincoln has sold 19,926 Aviators in 2020, making it the third most popular vehicle in the lineup in its first full year on the market.

The new Corsair and straggling MKCs contributed 2,242 sales to Lincoln’s November total, down 10.2 percent year-over-year. Barring a major downturn in December, the Corsair/MKC stand poised to finish the year as the only vehicle in the Lincoln lineup — barring the Aviator, which launched late last year — with sales growth. The Corsair/MKC is Lincoln’s most popular model with sales-to-date totaling 23,472 vehicles, up 2.1 percent from 2019.

MKZ, Continental wind down

Across the rest of the crossover and SUV lineup, sales of the Nautilus/MKX totaled 1,874 and sales of the Navigator totaled 1,362. Lincoln even sold six MKTs in the month of November. Look at you go, MKT!

The now-discontinued MKZ saw sales of just 583 units in November, while the soon-to-be-discontinued Continental sold 378 examples.

Through 11 months, Lincoln sales are down 6.7 percent at 92,833 vehicles. While it isn’t likely sales will top 2019, the luxury brand should still cross the 100,000-vehicle threshold by year’s end. Lincoln notes that it’s gained 0.7 points of market share to date; it now commands 5.4 percent of the premium segment.

