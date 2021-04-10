No Comments

Lincoln Teams Up with Rosewood Miramar Hotel

Hook yourself up with the Lincoln Rejuvenation Package at Rosewood Miramar Hotel

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company is all about reminding you that it’s very fancy and right up your alley if you’re a sort of fancypants yourself. One way the brand reinforces this is with a range of hospitality partnerships, including a longstanding deal with sbe properties around America. The latest addition to Lincoln’s roster of team-ups is the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Award-Winning Rides: Lincoln Aviator grabs a spot on Wards’ list of the 10 Best Interiors

Part of the partnership between Lincoln and Rosewood is a new Lincoln Rejuvenation Package. When you book this package, you’ll get perks like access to Lincoln hospitality vehicles including the award-winning Navigator and Aviator.

Because this is all about luxury on luxury on luxury, the Lincoln Rejuvenation Package also hooks you up with a 60-minute Deep Relief Massage with Hyperbolt Percussion for two and 60 minutes of Mindful Meditation for two. Doesn’t that just sound so fancy? And! And! You’ll also get “wellness juices upon arrival.” What are wellness juices? Better book it if you wanna find out.

Rosewood Miramar is, like, crazy fancy

Now, it’s worth noting that the Rosewood Miramar Hotel is … I think the word we’re looking for here is fancy. You can expect to pay something like $1,500 a night for the entry-level rooms, which still offer niceties like a furnished terrace or patio, beautiful views, and your very own personal Nespresso machine. So, you know, temper your expectations if you’re looking into your first post-pandemic vaycay.

If you really want to do it up, you can book the Miramar Ocean View Suite, which offers panoramic ocean views and “gracious living rooms” for the very reasonable price of upwards of $10,000 a night. To really splurge, you can add the $105-per-stay rose petal turndown service, which would push the price of a week’s stay with fees somewhere up around the price of a brand-new Aviator Reserve.

But, hey, if you can afford it? Go absolutely nuts. Enjoy that Lincoln Rejuvenation Package to the fullest and let your haters have it on your Insta.

And Rosewood has goop!

Sure, you, a pleb, might scoff at the idea of paying 60 grand to spend a week at a resort rather than using that money for something paltry like life-saving medical care. But did you ever stop to consider how fancy it all is? Per Lincoln: “Rosewood Miramar shares the brand’s commitment to wellbeing, offering a five-star spa and dining services; exclusive private beach access; rejuvenating activities; and a one-of-a-kind retail experience, including goop Sundries.”

Oh, great! They’ve got goop! What says luxury better than a weird cult that uses junk science to sell crap? Suddenly, I’m skeptical about these “wellness juices.”

But in the end, the partnership between Lincoln and Rosewood Miramar Hotel sure pushes the fanciness aspect. So, mission accomplished there. Fortunately, Lincoln makes its vehicles a bit more accessible price-wise, so you can get a bit of that fanciness for yourself without having to refinance your house.

Want Luxury on a Budget? Lincoln offers high-end style at obtainable starting prices