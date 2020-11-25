Making Sense of Road Rule Changes
If it’s been a while since you took driver’s ed classes, you might find that certain pavement markings are confusing. Here’s a brief guide to some common road rule changes.
Life Changes: Find the right vehicle for your stage of life
White vs. yellow lines
For starters, it’s important to know the key differences between white and yellow lane markings. Per AARP’s James Healey, a dotted white line indicates the center line between lanes, while a solid white line designates the road’s shoulder area. In general, white lines signal one-way traffic.
A yellow line, on the other hand, indicates two-way traffic. Avoid crossing a yellow line, since it’s there to protect you from cars traveling in the opposite direction.
Pass and no-pass markings
Two solid yellow lines on the road mean that no one on either side of the road can pass a vehicle in front of them, per Healey. Though, if there is one solid yellow line paired with a broken line, the traffic traveling adjacent to the broken line can pass vehicles while those on the other side can’t. However, exercise caution when passing any vehicle and only do so when it’s safe.
Sometimes, you’ll see a center turn lane marked with a solid yellow line and a broken one on each side. According to Driversprep.com, this indicates a two-way center turn lane that cars traveling in either direction can use to turn left. Pay attention to any arrow symbols painted on the center lane, though. If there are only left-turn arrows, this means right turns are prohibited.
Special lane types
Two other pavement markings that are useful to know are reversible and HOV lanes. A reversible lane is a lane that helps speed traffic in a certain direction during certain times of the day, such as rush hour. These lanes are usually designated with broken double yellow lines on each side of the lane, as Driversprep.com confirms. Lane-use control signals will let you know when it’s ok to use the reversible lane.
HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lanes are another type of special marking. Typically indicated with diamond-shaped symbols on the road, these lanes are used for car-pool vehicles. Per Driversprep.com, look for roadside signs that indicate if you can use these lanes any time or only during certain hours.
Increase your knowledge of road rules when you browse these tips for picking an online driver’s ed course. Then read about vintage road rules that drivers had to follow in olden times.
Drivetrains 101: Get the lowdown on drivetrain differences
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.