Maserati Grecale Tease is Thankfully Not Blurry

Photo: Stellantis

Maserati has once again teased the Grecale, an all-new SUV anticipated to launch in early 2022 after a full reveal before the end of 2021. The Italian automaker is currently in the midst of a reshaping that has involved partnering with style icons, creating a new supercar that heralds its return to motorsports, and, in the future, going electric.

But Maserati still wants to cater to more than just the ultra-rich, and the Grecale ought to fill that role nicely. There’s not much we know about the upcoming SUV just yet, other than that it uses the same Giorgo platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and may use the same powertrain as the MC20 for its range-topping trim.

The Grecale, which was named after a Mediterranean wind in classic Maserati fashion, will likely compete with the Porsche Macan, which occupies a highly competitive and lucrative segment in the auto industry.

Maserati showed off intentionally blurred pictures of the Grecale prototype in the past, but with Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares showing up at the company plant in Modena, Italy, the automaker apparently saw fit to finally tease the world with a crisp, high-definition image.

“Today, John Elkann, Stellantis Chairman and Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, visited the historic Maserati plant in Modena, Italy where they met with Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO and toured the new MC20 production line, new paintshop and the new Nettuno Engine Lab together,” Stellantis said in a statement. “Mr. Tavares also visited the Maserati Innovation Lab and road tested a prototype of the new Maserati Grecale SUV, which will launch later this year.”