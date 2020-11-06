No Comments

Massachusetts Updates Right to Repair Law to Gain Auto Data

A mechanic working on a car

On Tuesday, Massachusetts residents voted to update the right to repair law, which was originally put into effect in 2013. With this update, residents and repair shops now have access to automakers’ real-time diagnostic data.

What does the right to repair law entail?

Back in 2013, 87 percent of voters were in favor of adding the right to repair law in Massachusetts. This law required automakers to have a right to repair standard across the entire country.

This year, about 75 percent of voters chose to expand the law so that automakers now must also give easy access to the real-time telematics, diagnostics, and driving data that comes from the linked sensors in vehicles. The process for viewing this data is as simple as plugging an OBDII reader into your vehicle when a light comes on.

If you own a corner garage that’s unaffiliated with a dealer network or just enjoy working on your own car, this law update is great news. By gaining access to the over-the-air data, you can better diagnose issues with vehicles. And, you won’t need to purchase expensive tools to do so.

Many automakers, on the other hand, were against this law and were less excited for the amendment to pass since it could increase hacking and cybersecurity risks. Nevertheless, by the start of 2022, automakers must share their data in smartphone apps. If they don’t, they won’t be able to continue doing business in the Bay State.

Now that Massachusetts has voiced its approval for the right to repair law, it’s possible that other states may gain more access to vehicle data as well. However, this could end up taking several years to spread throughout the country, especially with automaker push back.