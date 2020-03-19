No Comments

Matt Tsien Named General Motors Chief Technology Officer

Matt Tsien named EVP and CTO for GM

Photo: General Motors

General Motors on Wednesday announced a flurry of executive moves all slated to take effect on April 1. Toplining these shifts is the appointment of current GM China Executive Vice President and President Matt Tsien to the role of EVP and chief technology officer.

GM heralds Tsien as the right man for the job moving forward due to his role in expanding the automaker’s presence in China — particularly with respect to vehicle electrification and connectivity — since taking over as the head of GM China six years ago.

Jon Lauckner retiring in July after 40 years with GM

Photo: General Motors

Tsien replaces outgoing CTO Jon Lauckner, who announced his plans to retire effective July 1. Lauckner, 62, has been the CTO for GM for eight years and a member of the team at GM since 1979. His first role with the company was as a test engineer, and he has served in key roles in South America and Europe over his career of more than 40 years.

Tsien’s successor in China is Julian Blissett, the current senior vice president of International Operations. Blissett himself is being replaced by Steve Kiefer, senior vice president and president for GM International, who will take on the responsibilities of IO in addition to those of his current role.

Craig Buchholz brought in to replace Tony Cervone

Craig Buchholz

Photo: General Motors

It was also announced that General Motors has hired Chief Communications Officer for Procter & Gamble Craig Buchholz to become the new senior vice president of Global Communications. He replaces outgoing SVP Tony Cervone, who is also retiring on July 1. Buchholz brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry with roles in corporate, internal, and executive communications. He joined P&G in 2014 as the vice president of Global Communications before taking over as CCO in 2018.

“I’d like to thank Jon and Tony for their decades-long service to GM, and for the outstanding contributions they’ve made to the company,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “They’ve both played significant roles in positioning the company for long-term success, and I wish them all the best in retirement.”

