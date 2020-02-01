No Comments

Mazda Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Photo: Mazda

Yesterday, Mazda celebrated the company’s 100th anniversary at its headquarters in Hiroshima, Japan. With about 500 executives, employees, and other representatives in attendance, it held a ceremony that expressed appreciation for all of the people who have helped Mazda reach the milestone, and commitment to the next 100 years.

“Mazda originated as a company producing cork and then took the path to manufacturing automobiles,” said president and CEO Akira Marumoto. “Now, our cars have found friends with many customers from over 130 countries and regions.”

A century ago, the company that would become Mazda was known as Toyo Cork Kogyo — a cork producer. When Jujiro Matsuda became president in 1921, he changed the company into a producer of machine tools, and ten years later, Mazda introduced its first vehicle — a three-wheeled truck simply named the Go, which it would continue to update for years to come.

As it was based in Hiroshima, automobile production ground to a halt during World War II, though Mazda resumed making commercial vehicles only months after the first atomic bomb was dropped. In 1960, Mazda launched its first four-wheel passenger car, which was a success and paved the way for the future of the brand.

But the true revolution took place in 1967, when Mazda made the Cosmo Sport, the world’s first production model powered by a rotary Wankel engine — and one with an attractive, sporty style to boot. Since the Cosmo Sport, Mazda has become nearly synonymous with rotary engines. Mazda then went on to build iconic models like the RX-7, MX-5 Miata, and the Le Mans-winning 787B.

Mazda plans to showcase all of these historic models and moments, among others, at special exhibits at the Geneva Motor Show as well as during Mazda Open Day 2020 in May, an open house event at Mazda headquarters. Until then, you can check out the company’s website for all sorts of information about the brand’s history.

“As we look ahead to the next 100 years, we will continue to put people first and cherish our ‘uniqueness of co-creating with others’,” Marumoto added. “As we strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those connected with the company, we will continue to challenge ourselves to create unique products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love.”