No Comments

Mitsubishi Had Best February Sales in 16 Years

Mitsubishi reported having a significant amount of sales last month, making it the automaker’s best February sales performance since 2004. Mitsubishi sold 15,543 vehicles, marking a 13 percent increase from February 2019.

The Newest Features and Updates: The 2020 Outlander Sport overview

The sales report for February 2020

Up to the end of February 2020, calendar year-to-date sales for Mitsubishi equaled 26,169 vehicles, compared to 22,468 vehicles during the same period in 2019. This represents an impressive 16.5 percent increase.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The latest iteration of the Outlander Sport utilizes an All-Wheel Control system and Electronic Brake-force Distribution for smooth drives on your journeys. Last month, the compact SUV had its highest amount of February sales ever with 6,213 sold. In February 2019, 4,049 vehicles were sold.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2020 Mirage is an affordable city driver with a turning radius and a small size that allow you to make tight turns and fit into small parking spaces. The subcompact car saw a 3.3 percent increase in sales over February 2019, showing that even though many drivers today opt for SUVs, there are still quite a few drivers that prefer cars.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The spacious 2020 Outlander can hold up to seven passengers and up to 63.3 cubic feet of cargo space, so you can take all your necessities with you on adventures. Sales of the compact SUV were up about 52 percent year-over-year, increasing from 3,471 vehicles sold in February 2019 to 5,291 vehicles sold in February 2020. As such, last month was the model’s best February sales performance to date.

Upgrades to Technology: Potential in-vehicle apps for Mitsubishi models

Mitsubishi credits the National Test Drive Event for having drawn many drivers to dealership showrooms during the second half of February. It will be interesting to see if similar events and other occasions help the automaker’s sales continue to grow for 2020.