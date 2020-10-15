No Comments

Mitsubishi Sales Increased in Third Quarter of 2020

The 2020 Mitsubishi SUV lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi recently reported its third-quarter sales for 2020. Although automotive industry sales overall have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Mitsubishi sales in the U.S. surprisingly increased year-over-year.

A Look Back at 2019: An impressive sales year for Mitsubishi

A breakdown of the third-quarter sales

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In 2019, Mitsubishi experienced a sales growth for the seventh year in a row and sold 24,474 units during quarter three. Despite year-to-date sales being down for 2020, the automaker improved its quarter three performance this year, selling 24,857 units. This represents a 1.5 percent increase over the third quarter sales for 2019.

The Mitsubishi Outlander saw the greatest growth, going from 4,882 units sold in 2019 to 7,923 units sold in 2020 during the third quarter. The Outlander PHEV and Outlander Sport also had notable surges in sales.

Mitsubishi third-quarter sales for 2020 were also up an impressive 49 percent from the second quarter. This percentage indicates that Mitsubishi has been able to adapt its business during the pandemic and better reach customers.

Upcoming improvements to the lineup

The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Other than making minor improvements to the new 2021 Outlander Sport, Mitsubishi has not upgraded its models since it first released the 2020 lineup. However, the automaker has announced intentions to launch the 2021 Mirage, 2021 Outlander PHEV, 2022 Eclipse Cross, and 2022 Outlander by the second quarter of next year.

Mitsubishi will redesign the Eclipse Cross and significantly revise the other models, adding new technologies and enhancing designs. By doing so, the automaker may be able to attract more drivers to the brand and further increase sales, no matter the situation in 2021.

A Dependable Brand: Mitsubishi ranks highly in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

It will be interesting to see how Mitsubishi and other automakers continue to evolve in the fourth quarter and if Mitsubishi continues to perform well in its next sales report.