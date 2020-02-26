No Comments

New Study Says Male Jerks Tend to Drive Luxury Cars

A research team from the University of Helsinki has many of us over-analyzing our personality traits and vehicle choices

Photo: Pixabay

If you’ve ever wondered if there’s a link between rude people and high-status cars, you now have some scientific evidence to base your argument. A new study from the University of Helsinki confirms that this is, indeed, a trend.

The study’s findings

You might want to ditch the luxury model and go for a more functional, understated one like the Chevy Bolt if you want to avoid the “luxury car = rich jerk” stereotype

Per CNBC’s Cory Stieg, the researchers of the study found that argumentative, unempathetic, and stubborn men were more likely to drive luxury cars. This wasn’t the only important conclusion the study surfaced, however. It turns out that conscientious men and women, those who were thoughtful and detail-oriented, also had a tendency to drive posh rides.

The researchers postulated that the first group of luxury car drivers (rich jerk men) tends to choose these vehicles as status symbols. By contrast, they theorized that the second group (conscientious men and women) tends to choose them as images of their personal responsibility and reliability.

Exploring identity issues

It turns out that personality plays some role in what car you choose

Photo: Pixabay

Social psychology professor Jan-Erik Lonnqvist was the lead study author for this endeavor. However, finding scientific backing for this connection was just one of the questions that fueled the research.

Ultimately, Lonnqvist and his team were more interested in exploring and understanding the personality traits of luxury car owners. “Far more interesting than the paper is that the car really seems to be an important identity issue for [these] owners,” said Lonnqvist.

To this end, the study surveyed 1,892 Finnish car owners whose average age was 53.5 years. Participants answered questions about personal income and their make of car. They also had to rate themselves in five different personality areas: agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism, and openness.

Though more research has yet to be done on the subject, the University of Helsinki’s study definitely helped further the dialogue about personal vehicles and self-identity. And it gives those of us who have more sensible (and affordable) vehicles reason to feel smug when we get behind the wheel.

