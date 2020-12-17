No Comments

New Tool Lets Canadians Test-Drive a Hyundai at Home

Canadian customers can test-drive the 2021 Elantra and other Hyundai models at home

Photo: Hyundai

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many auto shoppers go about finding their next vehicle. To keep up with shifting customer preferences, Hyundai Canada has created a new service for at-home test drives.

Hyundai is the first mainstream Canadian auto brand to offer this kind of service. So far, it’s available at 199 Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Hyundai at-home test drives: a simple online process

To set up a home test drive, customers can visit the Hyundai Canada website and reserve a date and time. The customer’s local dealer will get in touch to provide vehicle pickup and drop-off details. Customers can also set up at-home test drives directly through participating Hyundai dealerships.

Hyundai says all its vehicles are eligible for home test drives, including the 2021 Elantra, Sonata Hybrid, and Veloster N.

“With the increase in customers shopping online, the test drive was the next stop in the purchasing process that could be booked online and completed without leaving your home,” said Lawrence Hamilton, Hyundai Canada’s director of marketing. “We want to provide multiple, safe options for every customer who is looking to experience Hyundai products and purchase a new vehicle.”

Hyundai Canada has already taken serious strides to help its customers feel safe during a global pandemic. The automaker’s Safe and Sound program provides dealerships across Canada with guidelines that cover the entire car-buying process.

Key practices have included putting up plastic glass barriers to prevent the spread of the virus, sanitizing every vehicle before and after service or test drives, and moving to appointment-only dealership visits.

With at-home test drives, Hyundai customers now have another way to try out the automaker’s vehicles while putting health and safety first.