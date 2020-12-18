No Comments

Nissan Celebrates 10th Anniversary of LEAF

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan LEAF launched in 2010, offering drivers an eco-friendly option. Ten years later, the electric vehicle has hit a major milestone — worldwide sales of 500,000 units. The United States registers more than 148,000 LEAF sales since its debut.

“In marking these milestones, we firstly want to express our appreciation to all the customers who have come on this electrifying journey with us,” said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida. “By switching to electric mobility, customers around the world have brought us all closer to a more sustainable and resilient society.”

The original LEAF debuted as a nimble vehicle to conquer daily commutes. Over the years, Nissan engineers have advanced its technologies, improved its comfort and convenience features, and most importantly increased the all-electric driving range. The original commuter car can go further than ever before, giving drivers a long-range EV they can trust for more taxing drives.

Fifty-nine markets across the globe sell the Nissan LEAF, and the EV is produced at Nissan manufacturing plants located in the United Kingdom, U.S., and Japan.

“Nissan estimates that LEAF owners have driven their cars approximately 10 billion miles (16 billion kilometers) cumulatively, worldwide, preventing more than 3.5 billion pounds (2.5 billion kilograms) of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.”

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS

The new 2021 Nissan LEAF offers two models, the LEAF and LEAF PLUS. The LEAF PLUS boasts a greater driving range — 226 — compared to the LEAF’s 149 driving range. The LEAF PLUS generates 214 horsepower while the LEAF churns out 147 horsepower. With the quick charge port, you will need only 40 to 45 minutes to bring the LEAF or the LEAF PLUS battery to an 80 percent charge.

The 2021 LEAF features a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $31,620 (USD). The LEAF PLUS has an MSRP of $38,220 (USD).