No Comments

Nissan Invites Hillsboro High School Students to Decorate a Sentra

Photo: Nissan

While Halloween costume parties and trick-or-treat took a back seat this year, Nissan decided to make the holiday a little sweeter for a group of creative high school students in Franklin, Tennessee. The automaker teamed up with the school’s art department to give local students a chance to gain hands-on experience with automotive design.

Looking for Your First Car? Shop for a 2020 Nissan Sentra

Experiencing design in action

Photo: Nissan

To get students into the Halloween spirit and introduce them to the thrill of automotive design, Nissan provided Hillsboro High School with a two-tone Monarch Orange Metallic and Super Black 2020 Sentra. Students were given the task of decorating it with a festive Halloween theme. This was an exciting event for the teens since it gave them a reason to reunite back at their school after months of attending classes remotely.

In addition to their hands-on automotive art projects, students had the chance to learn from a pro — Nicole Fonseca, a senior design manager at Nissan Design America. She’s a color designer who crafted Nissan’s Sunset Drift ChromaFlair exterior color. Fittingly, it’s a warm, autumnal shade of orange.

Fonseca expressed that she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to share her experiences as a color designer. “I didn’t know color design existed as a career path, or even car design when I was in primary school. So, I’ve made it my mission to tell students that these possibilities exist for them,” she explained.

Hillsboro High School art teacher Briana Burtsell was similarly pleased with the opportunity to show students how color is used in industry and design. “I’m so excited to have had the chance to work with Nissan and my students on this fun and creative Halloween project. It shows my students how important color is in applications outside of the classroom,” Burtsell said.

The completed car will be shown off at the Nissan North America headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

Fall colors

Photo: Nissan

The Sentra is just one of nine models that Nissan offers in orange. The pumpkin-spice-like paint job, dubbed Monarch Orange Metallic, is also available on the Rogue, Rogue Sport, Kicks, and Versa. The Altima, Maxima, LEAF, and Murano offer Sunset Drift ChromaFlair, a slightly darker shade of orange.

Find the Perfect Model for Your Teen: Shop for a pre-owned vehicle

To learn more about the 2020 Nissan Sentra, check out our model overview.