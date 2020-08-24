No Comments

Nissan LEAF Suits Suburban Drivers Well

2020 Nissan LEAF PLUS

Photo: Nissan

If you are relocating from the city to the suburbs, or are a current suburban driver and need a new ride, consider the Nissan LEAF Plus. The eco-friendly, award-winning model earned a spot on Business Insider’s list of the 9 Best Cars for People Moving to the Suburbs.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan LEAF

As a top EV pick along with the Tesla Model 3, the Nissan LEAF Plus is kinder to your budget and offers a lot of cargo space thanks to its hatchback design, according to Business Insider writer Kristen Lee.

“The Nissan LEAF is wonderful at doing just plain-old car things without necessarily the flashiness and badge-snobbery that the Model 3 carries,” Lee writes.

The 2020 Nissan LEAF boasts a Manufacturer’s Starting Retail Price of $31,600 for the S trim. The SV trim features an MSRP of $34,190. The highest trim level, the S Plus, starts at $38,200. Both the S and SV trims earn a driving range of a149 miles while the S Plus trim extends that range to 226 miles, plenty of power to keep you on the road for work, errands, and family activities without factoring in additional charging time.

2020 Nissan LEAF PLUS

Photo: Nissan

Driving in the suburbs may not be as congested as city driving, but it still offers a multitude of challenges. From school crossings and reduced speed limits, pedestrian crosswalks, bikers and kids running everywhere, even into the street, driving in the suburbs requires real focus. Helping you to stay focused and pointing out dangers you might not see is a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technologies standard on the 2020 Nissan LEAF.

With the Nissan Safety Shield 360, you’ll earn alerts to hidden dangers, braking support, reminders to maintain a safe lane position, and proper illumination at night thanks to Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist, respectively.

J.D. Power: 2020 Nissan LEAF ranks high in dependability study

A spirited performance, eco-friendly powertrain, and bevy of advanced safety tech help make the Nissan LEAF well suited to the challenges of driving in the suburbs.