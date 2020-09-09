No Comments

Nissan Offers Pet Safety Tips for Drivers

Photo: Nissan

When you bring your pet along for a car ride, you probably don’t think twice about letting your furry friend hop into the back seat or cargo bay without any form of safety restraint. Nissan wants to change all that — recently, the automaker doled out a series of tips to help keep your four-legged family members safe on the road.

Perfect for the Whole Family: Choose a pet-friendly Nissan Rogue

Keeping your pets safe while you drive

Small pets

Photo: Nissan

Cats and small dogs are safest when traveling in a carrier, like a crate or the crash-tested Sleepypod. Nissan recommends putting the carrier in the back seat and securing it with a seat belt. Some small crates may even be safe when placed behind a front seat. Wherever you decide to place your pet, you can pad the outside of the crate with pillows to prevent the carrier from rattling around or being heavily jostled in the event of an accident.

Larger pups

Photo: Nissan

Tethers and harnesses can help larger dogs stay safe. You can run a seat belt through a harness, essentially buckling up your pet. Tethers, on the other hand, secure your pet using a child seat anchor or a seatbelt buckle.

Trucks and SUVs

Photo: Nissan

If you’re carrying your furry friend in a truck or the cargo bay of an SUV, consider investing in a large, sturdy crate or kennel. Secure the kennel thoroughly to prevent it from sliding around the truck bed or cargo bay.

Take advantage of your vehicle’s amenities

Photo: Nissan

Vehicle features like tri-zone automatic climate control keep your pets comfortable, while a rear-seat reminder system can save lives by preventing pet entrapment. Child-seat anchors, which are found in virtually all modern vehicles, make it easy to buckle up your pet whether you’re using a crate or a tether. If you’re behind the wheel of a Nissan, you can access Nissan Concierge Services for directions to dog parks, pet-friendly shops, and pet care services

Pet safety products won’t break the bank — and once they’re installed, they’re practically effortless to use, explains Brandon Sanders a product safety expert, Nissan North America. He further stated that unsecured pets aren’t just a danger to themselves, they can distract you or cause harm when they collide with another occupant in the event of a crash.

Choose a Pet-Friendly Family Hauler: Shop for used Nissan models

No matter what kind of safety device or vehicle you’re using, be sure to read and follow the instructions for the product you’re using.