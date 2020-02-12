No Comments

Nissan Reveals All-new Next-Generation Frontier

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

An all-new 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission will power the next-generation Nissan Frontier. This powertrain allows the 2020 Frontier a best-in-class horsepower rating of 310 and a torque rating of 281 lb-ft, both substantial increases over the powertrain ratings of previous Frontier models.

The new engine and transmission enable the Frontier to deliver a stronger, more capable and more responsive performance. Plus, the nine-speed transmission affords a quieter ride compared to its predecessor, a five-speed automatic transmission.

You can choose between available rear-wheel drive and the available four-wheel-drive system with three driving modes — 2WD/4HI/4LO. This available “shift-on-the-fly” four-wheel-drive system is also equipped with an electronically controlled part-time transfer case.

According to Nissan, “The suspension includes an all-steel double-wishbone front suspension and solid axle leaf rear suspension with over slung leaf springs with long suspension stroke for optimized off-road ride and ground clearance.”

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

New standard features

Push button start is now standard on the 2020 Frontier as is manual tilt steering, a leather shift knob, and power door locks. Driver side auto-down-equipped power windows are also standard.

The exterior design pays homage to the signature Nissan style on the 2020 Frontier. You’ll recognize the angled strut grille, geometric fender flares with stamped steel, and short overhangs in the front and rear.

“From its roots tracing back more than 60 years, to the current model, Frontier has had a lasting impact on the compact and midsize truck segments in North America. As Nissan transitions to the next chapter, we celebrate both a proud past and a bright future with the heart of the next Frontier,” said Tiago Castro, director, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier will be available in dealerships this spring.