No Comments

Now’s Your Chance to Get a Limited-Edition MX-5 R-Sport in the U.K.

Photo: Mazda

The United Kingdom branch of the Mazda Motor Company has recently started taking orders for the new limited-edition MX-5 R-Sport. Although the automaker unveiled the new model in April, orders were delayed until lockdown restrictions eased. Now that U.K. dealers have begun opening their doors, drivers will have a chance to get behind the wheel of this exclusive model.

Stylish, safe, and affordable: The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is a Top Safety Pick

Drivers welcome another special-edition Miata

Photo: Mazda

The MX-5 R-Sport is the brand’s 51st special-edition Miata to hit the market. Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda Motors U.K., expressed excitement about bringing the classy car to his local market.

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years, and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car, while the R-Sport continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled yet affordable limited-edition versions,” Thompson stated.

About the limited-edition MX-5 R-Sport

Photo: Mazda

Who knew a gray sports car could be so striking? Every example of this limited edition model boasts a cool gray paint job, along with a gray cloth top hood and RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels. On the inside, it sports a burgundy Nappa leather interior, silver contrast stitching, heated seats, and an infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Under the hood, the special-edition Miata boasts a 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine that churns out 130 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque. The small-but-mighty dynamo is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and reportedly earns around 44 mpg. On top of that, it can achieve a top speed of 127 mph and a 0-60 time of 8.3 seconds

Express Checkout: Buy your next Mazda online

Only 150 models of the MX-5 R-Sport will be available in the U.K. Each one will be sold for 27,700 pounds.