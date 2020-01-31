NY Governor Wants Helmets for E-bike Riders and Possibly for Car Passengers
According to The Drive, New York is considering making helmets mandatory for e-bike riders. And if Governor Cuomo gets his way, car passengers might also need to wear helmets.
When Streetsblog asked Cuomo about possibly requiring helmets for car drivers, he indicated that it’s a possibility. “I’m thinking. I don’t know enough. I’d like to see the data.”
City Hall spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie articulated the state’s focus on cracking down on public safety to reduce New York passenger fatalities. “Our top priority is the safety of everyone on our roads, and we are reviewing […] legislation to determine our next steps.”
The story behind Cuomo’s idea
But why helmets? Per The Drive, New York had 650 fatalities due to car and truck accidents in 2019. The majority of these involved instances of head trauma. Center for Disease Control studies confirm that traffic accidents account for at least 25 percent of traumatic brain injuries in the nation.
Interestingly enough, Cuomo wants the mandate to apply to just e-bike riders, not cyclists. Per The Drive, Cumo just shrugged off the question, saying how conventional bikes didn’t go as fast as e-bikes.
Considering helmets for passengers
Apparently an Australian company, Davies Craig, had the idea for car-passenger helmets back in the 1980s. The company intended for passengers to use it whenever they rode in a vehicle, to help combat the mediocre vehicle safety standards of that time.
With the advance of modern vehicle safety systems, however, cars are safer for passengers than they’ve ever been. So requiring passengers to wear helmets “seems a bit outdated,” as The Drive’s Rob Stumpf points out.
Also, you have to consider how many people will want to wear helmets when e-biking or riding in a car. They might just opt for public transit or choose to bike or walk around town. Which might be what Cuomo really wants to happen, considering other statements he’s made…
“We need an alternative to automobiles driving in New York City. […] The volume is paralyzing, the cost is prohibitive and it is environmentally destructive. New transportation technologies like e-bikes and e-scooters pose exciting potential as a sustainable alternative to vehicles,” said Cuomo.
It will definitely be interesting to see if New York establishes the proposed legislature needed to legalize helmets for e-bikes. And if the regulations extend to car passengers, the state might experience a decline in private vehicles and an increase in alternative transit.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.