An Overview of the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

Photo: FCA

The new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is arriving at dealerships later this year. As both the quickest and most powerful muscle car available on the market, this car ensures that each ride is an exhilarating one.

Features and capabilities of the muscle car

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V8, which is the same engine under the hood of the 2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. However, the Challenger SRT Super Stock recalibrates this engine and increases the horsepower to 807 horsepower.

This drag-racing car is up for any challenge with 18-inch Nitto drag radicals located at every corner to provide extra grip for sharp turns and slick streets. The Bilstein adaptive-damping high-performance suspension has been uniquely tuned for incredibly smooth rides. Plus, the performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential has an impressive 3.09 final drive ratio.

Photo: FCA

The muscle car features lightweight all-aluminum Brembo brakes with 14.2-inch vented rotors and four-piston calipers. Meanwhile, lightweight 18-by-11-inch wheels with a Low Gloss Granite finish come standard to add to the eye-catching appearance. The car also has a noticeable widebody that gives it an aggressive look and provides enough room for the large wheels. With all of these high-quality components, this car is able to go 0 to 60 in just 3.25 seconds and cover a quarter mile in a remarkable 10.5 seconds.

Dealerships will be able to order the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock this month, and the Brampton Assembly Plant will begin production in the fall. If you’re interested in taking this powerful car out for a spin, you’ll be able to purchase it later this year for $79,595.