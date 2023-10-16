No Comments

Q3 Sales Soar for Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC

The Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

The third quarter of 2023 was an impressive one for General Motors. Overall, GM posted a 21% increase in sales — including gains for key brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC.

Not surprisingly, trucks played a major role in this successful quarter. Chevy and GMC full-size pickups are enjoying their highest combined year-to-date sales in 16 years. Add midsize trucks to the mix and numbers are still the best they’ve been since 2018.

On the other end of the spectrum, demand was high for the automaker’s growing portfolio of compact, affordable SUV models. Vehicles like the Chevy Trax and Buick Encore GX helped GM snag a 44% market share in the small SUV segment for this quarter.

GM sales numbers are also up more than 19 percent for the year, with 1,969,522 units sold so far. With market share up almost a point and more than 440,000 vehicles in inventory, the automaker is poised for a strong finish to 2023.

The Chevrolet Silverado HD

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet quarterly sales

Chevrolet sold 451,917 units in the third quarter — an increase of more than 21% compared to the same period last year. Sales were especially hot for the recently redesigned Trax: 37,869 units and a 498% increase. The Trailblazer, another small SUV, was up 76% with 30,671 sales. And the Silverado truck lineup achieved a 22% increase for the quarter with 143,467 combined sales.

The Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Buick quarterly sales

Buick’s third quarter sales went up 54% with 43,978 units sold. Leading the way was the Encore GX, which scored 20,060 sales for an increase of 104 percent. The three-row Enclave enjoyed a 33.5% gain, selling 10,553 units. And in its first partial quarter of availability, the all-new Envista SUV sold a promising 5,385 units.

The GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

GMC quarterly sales

GMC sales rose more than 18 percent for the quarter, good for a total of 142,678 units. This was powered primarily by an even larger increase in Sierra pickup sales, as the combined lineup moved 73,219 units and was up 45.9 percent. Sales went up 6.9% for the Acadia SUV, which sold 15,398 units.

For more information on each of these auto brands, see our Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC coverage here at The News Wheel.