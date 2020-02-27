No Comments

Your Rideshare Vehicle Could Have Bed Bugs

While many people check their hotel room or hostel for bed bugs, most people don’t think about the possibility of bed bugs in rideshare vehicles. However, according to an exterminator in Texas, bed bugs are now becoming a major problem for these vehicles.

How bed bugs can infest a rideshare vehicle

Rideshare vehicles, such as those driven by Lyft or Uber drivers, can take loads of people to their destinations each day. These passengers can come from airports, parties, and a variety of other locations, leading to a chance for bed bugs to also hitch a ride.

Don Brooks, owner of Doffdon Pest Control, treats his fair share of rideshare vehicles for bed bugs. According to Brooks, “Drivers either see bed bugs, someone complained, or they were suspicious of a customer and just want to make sure.”

If a person doesn’t know they’re carrying bed bugs in their bags or on their clothes, they could take a rideshare vehicle, and the bed bugs could crawl into the vehicle without the person even knowing. Those bed bugs could then infest the car and even go home with other passengers.

To rid the vehicle of the bugs, businesses, like Doffdon Pest Control, will tent the car, causing it to heat up to temperatures that the bed bugs can’t survive in. A car left under the sun on a warm day can also heat up after a while, but there’s no guarantee that it will successfully eliminate the bugs.

If you’re now worried about bed bugs in rideshare vehicles, there, unfortunately, isn’t much you can do to prevent the bugs from transferring on to your clothes or other items. However, if you think you may have taken an infested rideshare vehicle, you can put your clothes in the dryer on high heat and take a shower to help get rid of them.