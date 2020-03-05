No Comments

Seattle to Test Out AAA’s New App-Based Car Rental Service

The Seattle skyline

Photo: Rattlhed via CC

Seattle gets a new app-based car rental service this spring. Here’s what you need to know about this exciting new transportation option.

Efficient Rides: Browse these eco-friendly Toyota models

Eco-friendly car rentals

GIG Car Share is partnering with AAA Washington to deploy 250 Toyota Prius hybrid electric cars starting in April, as the Seattle Times confirms. The rental cars will cost $15 per hour, which translates to 40 cents per minute. The price also includes gas, parking, and insurance costs.

If you’re an AAA member, you’ll get a 10 percent discount on each trip you take using the service. Though, you can still rent a car through the platform, just without the discount.

Per The Urbanist, GIG is offering an incentive through March 15 for the first 1,500 new members in Seattle that sign up for the service. If you’re lucky enough to be in this exclusive group, you’ll get two hours of credit for free.

The Prius models themselves will include bike racks to help target the intended demographic of environmentally-conscious consumers who like to say active. The cars will be able to accommodate a driver and up to four passengers.

Gig Car Share plans to roll out 250 free-floating, hybrid-electric Toyota Prius rental cars in Seattle this spring through a partnership with AAA Washington. https://t.co/GVPU8yyX26 — Puget Sound Business Journal (@PSBJ) February 27, 2020

Endorsement for the new service

Not only will it help tourists get around town, but it will also provide transportation to locals who don’t own a personal vehicle. Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson Ethan Bergerson expressed his support for the new service. “We want people to have good options to get around [the city] without owning a car.”

And the fact that this service will use eco-friendly Prius models will help Seattle further decrease its dependence on vehicles to help reduce emissions. As The Seattle Times’ Gene Balk, car ownership in Seattle has dropped 3 percent since 2010, according to the latest Census data.

If you’re traveling to Seattle this spring, try out the new rental service. It’s just one of the ways you can see the city’s sights while doing your part to keep the Evergreen State green.

Customized Vehicles: Find the right Toyota to match your lifestyle