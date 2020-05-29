No Comments

Since Autonomous Cars Don’t Technically Exist, Stop Using the Term, Says The Associated Press

2021 Cadillac Escalade interior equipped with Cadillac Super Cruise



Since talk about self-driving vehicles is consistent, it’s easy to believe that they’re running rampant on roads today. Although self-driving vehicles may become a reality sometime in the near-ish future, the truth is, fully “autonomous” vehicles aren’t actually in operation. Vehicles that boast driver-assist tech that help with specific driving operations are available, but fully autonomous vehicles are yet to dominate the automotive industry.

Because of this, the Associated Press is urging people to abandon terms such as autonomous and self-driving until they apply to vehicles that actually exist, and Car and Driver journalists couldn’t agree more.

“Fortunately for us, the AP’s guidelines jibe with our own. Meaning: We won’t call a car autonomous unless it can drive by itself, unsupervised. And right now, you can’t buy a car that can do that,” notes Car and Driver writer Ezra Dyer.

On Twitter, the AP also explained that the term semi-autonomous isn’t accurate either because the term implies self-driving capabilities. But even with the most advanced tech that appears to take over driver controls, a human driver still has to be present in case the tech fails. Don’t use driverless either says AP. You can use the term partially automated, though.

“All of this is in line with what we’ve been saying for years now; cars aren’t self-driving unless you, the driver, can be totally checked-out,” Dyer adds. “And even in the case of Cadillac’s Super Cruise, the only system that can operate hands-free, a camera is still supervising the flawed biped behind the wheel just in case the all-seeing supercomputer has a GPS brain fart and suddenly decides to tap out and take five.”

Cadillac Super Cruise earned the 2019 Autoblog Technology of the Year Award and the Best of What’s New Award from Popular Science in 2018.