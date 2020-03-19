No Comments

Snap a Picture of Your Rental Car Before Your Drive Off the Lot

Photo: The News Wheel

There are many positives to renting a car whether you’re on vacation or out of town for work, but one downside is having to pay for damage that’s not your fault.

A set of wheels in an unfamiliar location allows you mobility on your own terms and frees you of public transportation stress. Plus, renting a car lets you try out a new make and model for a bit of driving excitement or automotive research. Nothing is perfect, though, especially a rental car. If you’re not observant of existing damage on the car you rent, you might have to pay for it when you turn it in.

“Luckily, avoiding that problem can be very simple — just take a picture of your rental car,” advises Readers Digest writer Deniz Sahinturk.

One picture isn’t enough though. Take pictures from several angles. You’ll also want to capture any existing scratch, ding, or damaged spots. Once you’re finished with your rental car photoshoot, be sure to tell an employee from the rental company about any damage you’ve discovered. You’ll also want to make sure your images feature accurate timestamps.

“Before you drive away from the pickup station, inspect the car carefully for body damage. Be sure the lights and turn signals are working properly, and check the mileage odometer. Report any defects at once,” according to Independent Traveler on SmarterTravel.com.

Exterior damage isn’t the only damage you should photograph. With so many drivers using the car you’re renting, chances are the cabin won’t be in pristine condition.

“Always, always, always, inspect every single rental car you get with great detail — inside and out,” advises TheWorldPursuit.com writer Natasha Alden.

Taking time to photograph your rental car before you continue to your destination is time well-spent. You’ll have valuable proof to challenge any claims from the rental car company that you caused damage to the rental when you’re not at fault.