Some US Cities Will Need Upgrades to Handle EV Surge, Says New Study

While the U.S. has made some progress with increasing the country’s electric vehicle infrastructure, it still has a ways to go. According to a new study from the United States Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, certain cities will soon need to upgrade to accommodate the influx of EVs.

The study’s findings

Green Car Report’s Stephen Edelstein recently commented on the study’s results. One of the key findings is that America’s current electric grid can handle a maximum of 24 million EVs through the year 2028. The study also indicated that the national infrastructure would start to get overloaded at the 30 million EV mark. Though, some cities are more at risk of experiencing overload before that.

The PNNL team admits that the study didn’t pinpoint an exact date for when the U.S. grid will be overloaded. However, as PNNL electrical systems engineer Michael Kintner-Meyer put it, “it’s not a question of if, but when.”

Potential overload concerns

As of now, the possibility for the grid to crash is fairly low, as Edelstein highlights. But this threat is a legitimate one that some cities are taking seriously.

According to PNNL’s Dennis Stiles, some urban locations are brainstorming ways to balance the grid, for example, by offering users incentives to charge their EVs during the daytime instead of at night during peak demand. Some automakers are also brainstorming ways to incorporate solar panels on vehicles. These innovations would reduce the strain that EV models have on the country’s electric grid.

Speaking of the increasing popularity of EVs… Check out this cool new parking lot in Yokohama that lets you pay for parking with power from your EV. And increase your knowledge about electric and hybrid car maintenance.

