Supra Complete Teardown is a Gearhead’s Wet Dream

Photo: Papadakis Racing | YouTube

When you’re serious about building a project vehicle, one of the first steps is to tear down the one you’ve got. Most gearheads know that such a project takes a lot of time and money, which means that sometimes the next-best thing is to watch someone else do it on YouTube. Introducing, as they say in the industry, the “Supra Complete Teardown and Strip” video you can watch below.

Posted on the Papadakis Racing channel, Steph Papadakis himself narrates the entire process of stripping a 2020 Toyota Supra down to just the metal. He provides extensively detailed narration of everything that’s happening, which is just magnificent if “Supra complete teardown” is the kind of title you would click on.

The purpose of the teardown is to prepare the Supra for conversion into a competition drift car. As you might know, Papadakis Racing is one of the most successful teams in Formula Drift, and according to Papadakis himself, stripping down a car to the metal is about more than just getting a shell to work with.

“We do that to learn about how they’ve designed the car and how we may improve on it for our competition spec,” Papadakis says, adding that most of the time spent stripping the car is removing the small interior pieces — in part because cars typically don’t come with a manual on how to remove their electric plugs and airbags.

If you’re interested in the build, there are more videos coming. Papadakis says they only have three months to get the whole thing ready for competition. Already, the team managed to hit over 1,000 horsepower with the factory Supra engine.

Future episodes will include changes to the car and the full assembly. Even if you don’t consider yourself a gearhead, the sheer quality of the editing and narration in the video may make the series worth a watch.