Take a Spooky Turn this Fall and Explore Canadian Ghost Towns

Leaves are dive-bombing to the ground, the winds are picking up, and the temperature is plummeting. This means fall is in full swing and it’s time to embrace the chill and test your nerves. Halloween may be at the end of October, but you don’t have to wait for the official night to enjoy some spookiness, especially if you plan a road trip through these Canadian ghost towns.

Marvel at Mother Nature: Scenic drives in British Columbia

A brick company built the village of Clayburn in British Columbia, establishing it as the first “company town” in the province. You can meander the streets to spy original homes, a church, schoolhouse, and store, which have stood since the village’s inception in 1905.

In Alberta, you’ll be shaken by the remains of Orion. The town, which originally was home to 400 residents, is now just a remnant of the past. There are abandoned homes and stores ideal for an eerie road trip through the past.

According to Narcity.com writer Colin Leggett, the thriving town of Orion was devastated by dust storms and drought.

Also in Alberta is the town of Nemiskam, a far-flung destination that is world’s away from civilization.

“The hollowed-out brick buildings and isolated setting will make you feel like you’re driving through the end of the world,” reports Leggett.

Although technically not an official ghost town as a few residents still call Robsart, Saskatchewan. According to the 2016 Canada census, the town’s population was at 20.

“It’s easy to find (located off Highway 13 and clearly marked) and it delivers,” writes April Nechvatel on Ominocity.com. “The main street has interesting buildings and has a handful of abandoned houses. It’s prairie picturesque and is way less creepy than Bounty, SK.”

Banish the Chill: How to warm your car up quickly

Since Robsart is very remote, getting stranded will turn your road trip into a nightmare. Leggett stresses the importance of always travelling with a full tank of gas. Good advice no matter where your fall road trip takes you.