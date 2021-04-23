No Comments

Take Caution When Using a Magic Eraser in Your Car

I appreciate the cleaning power of the Magic Eraser. It works wonders on the random marks on my walls that seem to appear out of nowhere. (They are definitely not caused by my kids whacking their backpacks or shoes against the wall as I’ve been told, repeatedly). Back in the day when my kids were smaller and somewhat less destructive, the Magic Eraser helped remove crayon marks and stickers. I like, it, too, for my stovetop, but I have felt that the Magic Eraser can quickly turn from a cleaning help to a cleaning disaster. Too much magic I guess, especially if you use it in your car’s interior.

The Magic Eraser looks totally harmless — it’s basically a rectangle of fluff. But, it’s made of particles that can destroy certain surfaces.

“Magic Erasers are made from melamine foam, which is used to insulate pipes and ductwork. It’s also used to soundproof recording studios, and sound stages. In other words, those pliable and innocuous-looking sponges are made from materials used for industrial strength jobs,” according to Your Mechanic.

Magic Erasers work when you add water to them, and this combination mimics the abrasive quality of some sandpapers. The harder you scrub, the more damage you’ll do, too.

“…Magic Erasers can mess up the appearance of anything with a seal, varnish, or other protective top coating on it and even scrape it away over time, leaving the material beneath exposed,” warns First for Women writer Lily Herman.

So, it is best to avoid using a Magic Eraser on your leather seats. Your dashboard, too, can be damaged, by the sponge, especially if it has a sheen to it.

With any cleaning product or tool you use, whether it’s in your house or car, it’s always best to start on a small test patch first before rushing through the cleaning chore. You don’t want to do more harm than good.