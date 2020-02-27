No Comments

Tennessee Boasts the Lowest Cost of Car Ownership in the Country

According to the personal finance site WalletHub.com, the Volunteer State has the lowest cost for vehicle ownership in the nation — and it’s the second-best state for drivers, overall, only trailing behind Iowa.

About the study’s findings

To find the most driver-friendly state in the nation, the WalletHub study evaluated 31 factors, which can be grouped into four categories: cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to dealerships and maintenance. Tennessee earned the top rank in the “cost of ownership and maintenance” category thanks to its affordable gas prices and low service costs. On top of these, the Volunteer State’s relatively mild climate prevents potholes from dotting the road. And unlike in northern and coastal states, Tennessean drivers aren’t usually forced to contend with blizzards and hurricanes.

Many Tennesseans also enjoy a relatively short commute, with Chattanooga drivers clocking in at an average of 19.4 minutes. That’s considerably less than the nation’s average of 26.6 minutes.

How Tennessee stays ahead of the pack

State representative Dan Howell, who also serves as the chairman of the Tennessee House Transportation Committee, expressed his pride in Tennessee’s exceptional resource management and well-maintained infrastructure. “In the three terms that I have been in the Legislature, we have consistently been ranked in the top five states for having good roads,” Howell further added.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s community relations manager, Jennifer Flynn, indicates that Tennessee’s gas tax is a key reason for the state’s exceptional road quality.

Since 2017, Tennessee drivers have paid a gas and diesel tax that’s anywhere from 6-10 cents per gallon. Despite this tax, Tennessee still boasts the lowest cost of vehicle ownership in the nation.

According to Flynn, the TDOT works hard to ensure that these taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly on both current and future projects. Plus, all of that extra cash allows Tennessee to carry no transportation debt, so those taxpayer dollars are entirely dedicated to infrastructure repair and maintenance — not interest payments.

If you’re a resident of the Volunteer state — or you’ve driven through it recently — what are your thoughts? Were you impressed by the road quality, or did you wince at the fuel tax? Tell us in the comments below!