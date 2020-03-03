No Comments

The All-New Nissan Roox Prepares to Hit Dealership Lots in Japan

Photo: Nissan

Since the little Nissan Roox launched back in 2009, Japanese consumers have purchased about 612,000 of these little cars. Now entering its second generation, the Nissan Roox truly is the next step in the evolution of the kei car. This compact little cube is known as a “kei wagon,” and it’s loaded with high-tech equipment and a surprising amount of passenger space.

What’s inside the Roox?

Photo: Nissan

Despite its diminutive size, the Roox provides a smooth, quiet ride thanks to its Zero Gravity seats and insulated cabin. Also, this kei wagon offers a surprisingly generous amount of passenger space. Second-row passengers enjoy 31.3 inches of legroom, while the trunk has enough space for four small suitcases. You can even easily access the backseat when your hands are full, thanks to a motion-activated door.

Design details

Photo: Nissan

While the Roox may look like a cube on wheels, its design is anything but square. This modern, high-tech kei wagon offers 12 exterior colors, along with five different two-tone paint schemes. New for the 2020 model year, the Roox offers a few new premium colors, Atlantic Blue and Amethyst Purple, to go along with a new standard color — Serenity Gold.

On the inside, you can choose between Black, Mocha, and Greige seating to complete the look.

Tons of tech in a small package

Photo: Nissan

Nissan managed to pack a lot of smart technology into this miniature wagon. Most notably, it comes with the ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system. This high-tech software lets the Roox navigate through long highway drives and traffic jams, while its Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system helps it avoid accidents.

The Roox even boasts some segment-first innovations. For instance, it’s the first mini-vehicle to have sensors that can detect the deceleration of the two cars ahead of it. It also boasts the Adaptive LED Headlight System for better visibility, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Traffic Sign Recognition, to help you stay aware of road conditions.

The all-new Roox is slated to roll onto Japanese Nissan dealership lots by March 19.