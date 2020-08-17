No Comments

Dates, Tickets Announced for ‘The Haunted Road’

A sneak peek at the creepy characters you’ll see at The Haunted Road

Photo: The Haunted Road

The Halloween spirit is not going down without a f(r)ight. Tickets for The Haunted Road, an Orlando-based drive-thru experience promising socially distant spookiness, go on sale this Wednesday, Aug. 19. Dates run from Sept. 25 through Nov. 7.

Announced in July as a contactless alternative to the traditional haunted attraction, The Haunted Road aims to give scare-seekers an outlet while minimizing the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Per The Haunted Road’s safety guidelines, all guests are expected to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and wear a face covering at all times. (Yes, that means you too, Karen. No, your rights are not under attack.)

Performers and staff are also taking necessary precautions like social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing, and temperature checks prior to every show.

You also won’t be permitted to leave your vehicle during the show, which is said to last around 40 minutes. That includes getting out of your car to use the bathroom, so you might want to pack some diapers if you’re particularly prone to scare-peeing.

‘The Haunted Road’ tickets include kid-friendly, 18-and-up events

Tickets for The Haunted Road go on sale this Wednesday

Photo: The Haunted Road

The Haunted Road focuses on a twisted retelling of Rapunzel, incorporating props, set pieces, and actors to put visitors in the moment. Guests drive from scene to scene and park their vehicles for the action to begin — no actors will approach your vehicle while it’s in motion and nobody will touch your vehicle. Like a drive-in theater, you can tune your radio to a specific station to hear sounds and music, making the event all the more immersive.

The Haunted Road promises plentiful scares, recommending no one under the age of 13 attend. If you’re looking for something kid-friendly, a daytime event will run every Saturday and Sunday in October. This experience turns The Haunted Road into a not-so-scary trip through an enchanted forest filled with mythical creatures and characters from fairy tales.

Those in search of a hardcore horror experience will want to consider grabbing tickets for The Haunted Road: Unrestricted. A two-night-only event from Nov. 6-7, Unrestricted dials up the blood and guts for visitors 18 years and up.

Tickets start at $15 depending on the date. A Beyond the Road package is available for $79, offering perks for the nighttime and daytime events like priority viewing and a digital photo. The nighttime package includes access to an exclusive scene and the daytime package offers a rainbow car wash, which sounds like just the raddest thing.

The Haunted Road warns that space is limited and the event is expected to sell out. If you’re eager for some frightening Halloween fun from the comfort of your car, don’t sleep on this. Tickets go on sale at midnight on Aug. 19 at TheHauntedRoad.com.