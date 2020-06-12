No Comments

The New VW Arteon Shooting Brake is One Sexy Sedan

It’s official: Volkswagen is bringing sexy back

Photo: Volkswagen

It’s no secret that Volkswagen is primarily known for its SUV and compact vehicles. Such models as the Tiguan, Atlas, and variations on the Golf are beloved mainstays of the German automaker, and have been for quite some time. But Volkswagen is certainly no stranger to the sedan, having given us such models as the Jetta, the Passat, and the premium Arteon. Volkswagen’s next big release will be a new member of its sedan family, and this one is a doozy. Prepare to get an up-close look at what might be VW’s sexiest sedan of all time: the Arteon Shooting Break.

Strength in Crisis: How Volkswagen is fighting against COVID-19

A look at the Arteon Shooting Break

The standard VW Arteon is the automaker’s current flagship premium sedan. However, the new Arteon Shooting Break is soon to take on that mantle. Perhaps taking a page from similar models being produced at other companies, VW is launching the new Arteon as an “estate” vehicle, and is imbuing it with an astounding sense of style. Despite being very similar to Volkswagen’s own Passat in terms of build, this new Arteon strikes a uniquely eye-catching balance between being refined and imposing.

While very little information currently exists about what features and performance can be expected from the new Arteon, recent sightings of test drives in Nürburgring give us a hint of what to expect. Aside from striking color options, the Arteon Shooting Break is rumored to feature quad-exhausts that aid an updated 2.0-liter turbo engine in achieving powerful speeds. Other supposed features include a paddleshift DSG gearbox and four-wheel drive.

VW is One of America’s Top Employers: Find out why

When the new Arteon Shooting Break hits the streets in late 2020, it will be VW’s first proper sports saloon vehicle since the now decade-old V6-powered Passat R36. A lot has changed in ten years, and it seems that VW is ready to enter the game once again. Stay tuned for more news on this sexy new sedan as it becomes available.