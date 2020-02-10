No Comments

This Florida Mansion Has a Private Race Track

This humble $17.5-million Florida mansion has its own waterfront race track.https://t.co/sL2icWEjhY — The Drive (@thedrive) February 6, 2020

If you have a surplus of cash and need a new home for your family and car collection, you might want to set your sights on Florida. This sprawling French-style mansion in Tampa is a gearhead’s dream.

The property has a 20-car garage to house your collection of ritzy rides, as well as an eight-turn personal race track out back so you can show off your high-octane models for your family and friends. Of course, it’s also a plush place for the human members of your family to rest their heads.

Meet The Oaks

Called The Oaks, this elegant, visually arresting French-style mansion comes with every amenity you can think of, plus a lot of goodies for the car aficionado. 🏁 #SmithIsHome #SmithSellsLuxuryhttps://t.co/kMmlgaDajT — Smith & Associates (@smith_associate) February 10, 2020

Though The Drive reports that the estate is actually worth $17.5 million, the asking price for the estate is $19.5 million. RV sales mogul Don Wallace originally built it back in 2012 as his family home. Located on 36 acres on the banks of Lake Thonotosassa, this house’s manicured landscaping provides a sophisticated backdrop for daily walks or outdoor parties. It boasts 400 oak trees, the reason for the family’s nickname for the house, “The Oaks.”

According to broker Mary Pond, this party pad is “one of Florida’s most significant homes […] built in the last century.” The main part of the house is four stories high and has eight bedrooms, 26 bathrooms, and a two-story guest house, as well as a separate gatehouse and pool house. The house has custom-stained wood floors, a 1950s-style diner, bowling alley, and gym zone, the latter of which includes a saltwater pool.

Auto-themed amenities

As previously mentioned, the property has a 20-car garage, where Wallace stored a quarter of his 80-car collection, and a race track that he constructed for go-karting. There’s also an 11,000-square-foot mechanic workshop, in case you prefer to modify and maintain your car collection yourself from the comfort of the property instead of outsourcing this job to nearby shops.

