Tips for Transporting Flowers in Your Car

Whether it is a bouquet of flowers that called your name at the store, a keepsake arrangement from a wedding or shower, or a gift for a loved one, transporting the flowers to their destination can be tricky. The last thing you want is the delicate buds to crash and burn in your cabin or cause the water from the vase to soak into your upholstery.

Proper placement

To help protect the beauty and health of your flowers, avoid transporting them in the trunk, advises the experts at 1800Flowers.com. The enclosed space may provide a safe space for your tools, gear, and bags, but the lack of oxygen in the confined area will suffocate your plants.

Although there is plenty of oxygen on the dashboard, direct exposure to sunlight can wilt your flowers. The flat surface will keep your flowers in place, but putting your bouquet on the dashboard will also reduce your view.

Provide a source of nourishment

A bucket full of water will help your bouquet stay nourished during your journey. Plus, the bucket provides support for the flowers so they can stand tall. A little water goes a long way, too. For greater peace of mind, you can anchor the bucket by surrounding it with sandbags.

“If you aren’t traveling too far, you can do away with the water altogether and just keep your bouquet(s) standing upright in the bucket — just be sure to get them in some as soon as you arrive at your destination!” according to 1800Flowers.com

Anchor a vase on the floor

For flowers in a vase, you should arrange a spot on the floor. Wrapping a blanket or sweatshirt around the bottom of the vase will help your arrangement from tipping over as you drive. If there is no available space on the floor, you can use the seatbelt to help secure the vase on the seat.

If the vase is petite, your cupholders might be the perfect spot to keep your flowers safe.