Tips for Transporting Your Service Dog in Your Accessible Van

How to make sure Fido is safe and secure riding in your wheelchair van

It’s crucial that your loyal support dog accompany you wherever you go, but it’s even more important that your animal is safe riding in your accessible van. You can’t simply let the pet hop into the vehicle and sit wherever they want. You need to properly secure your service dog in your vehicle before you strap your wheelchair in. Here are some reasons and ways to do that.

Why you need to secure your service dog in the car

Mobility assistance dogs are very beneficial for wheelchair users. They can retrieve items, bark when you’re in danger, and provide emotional support in uncomfortable situations. When you’re driving, though, you don’t want your animal to get in the way. Although your service dog may be well-trained to behave in the majority of situations, riding in a car can be a very different experience

For your safety and theirs, it’s important that you secure your animal when transporting them. For any pet, wandering unrestrained through a vehicle cabin can be deadly. A sudden stop can throw them against the windshield or hit them with a powerful airbag.

The most secure option is to lock your dog in a travel kennel that’s strapped to the floor of the cabin. That way, if the van rolls or is in a collision, the animal won’t be tossed around. If you can’t do this, at least harness the dog with a short tether that keeps them restrained to sit or stand on a car seat, essentially functioning like a seat belt. This still limits their movement and keeps them within the car were the door to open in an accident.

Whether you’re a veteran with an emotional support dog or a wheelchair user with a new puppy, you need to make sure that your animal is just as secure while travelling as you are.

