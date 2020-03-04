No Comments

Tony Stewart Returns to The Brickyard on July 4

Tony Stewart returns to The Brickyard on July 4 in a Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang

Photo: Ford Performance

Hot off of being inducted into the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame in January, Tony Stewart returns to The Brickyard once again. Stewart will climb behind the wheel of a Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4, marking his first road-course race since retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

Stewart hasn’t said whether this marks the start of a full-time NASCAR comeback, but he makes it clear that he fully intends to come away victorious when all is said and done.

Ford Motorsports: Ford the official truck and SUV of SCORE-International Off-Road Racing

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any racecar at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

Stewart: Driving Mustang got juices flowing

Though Stewart retired in 2016, he’s stayed active driving sprint cars from time to time. Last October, he raced an SHR Ford Mustang around the Circuit of the Americas to demonstrate its potential to Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Stewart says getting back onto a road course got his proverbial juices flowing and fed his hunger, which leads to him bellying up to the Brickyard this Independence Day.

“All of it has led me back to the place I’ve always called home — Indy.”

Stewart’s storied career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway includes 18 Brickyard 400s, five Indianapolis 500s, and four IROC Series races. July 4 marks his first Xfinity Series race at Indy and 95th Xfinity Series start overall — his last Xfinity race was a victory at Daytona in 2013.

The Latest Ford Mustang: Check out the all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E