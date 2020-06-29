No Comments

Toyota Opens New Distribution Center in Phoenix

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Motor North America has officially opened a new parts distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona, that will employ up to 61 employees. Representing a $10 million investment, the Phoenix PDC will serve Toyota and Lexus dealerships in the American Southwest — primarily those in Arizona, but also those located in Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and Utah.

In the past, Toyota’s Southwest dealers received parts from the Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center as well as several distribution centers based in San Francisco. The new Phoenix location, which was planned over the course of two years and took nine months to set up, will help improve Toyota’s dealer service and support in the region.

The Phoenix PDC began receiving parts on May 26 and its first shipment was deployed today. Toyota says the center will house 56,000 Toyota and Lexus parts, adding up to 1,000 parts for each of the 56 dealerships in the aforementioned states. It will continue increasing its fulfillment volume throughout July and is expected to reach maximum operational capacity by July 20.

“The Phoenix PDC will improve service and support for our Southwest area Toyota and Lexus dealers,” said Jason Brown, senior manager for Toyota’s Parts Supply Chain Operations group. “The opening of this new world-class facility will minimize order fulfillment times and offer new service options to better serve customers and meet increasing demand.”

Thanks to the new PDC, dealerships in the Southwest are now able to place a parts order at the end of a business day and have them delivered the next morning, before the start of business. Dealers may even benefit from same-day service if they can place a late-morning order, then either pick up the part at the PDC or meet in the middle.

Toyota says the Phoenix PDC will have to adhere to national COVID-19 safety guidelines as well as implement additional health and safety measures to protect its 61 new employees. This includes taking temperatures, respecting social distancing guidelines, weekly enhanced deep cleans, and daily sanitizations.