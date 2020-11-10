No Comments

University of Windsor Awards FCA Canada

University of Windsor co-op students work at the FCA Canada Automotive Research and Development Centre

Photo: FCA Canada

Since 1996, FCA Canada and the University of Windsor have been collaborating to connect engineering students interested in pursuing careers in the automotive industry. Through the automaker’s Co-op, Career and Employment Services department, Windsor students gain real-world knowledge at the FCA Canada’s Automotive Research and Development Centre and Windsor Assembly Plant facilities. In honor of their successful partnership, the University of Windsor has chosen FCA Canada as the 2019 Co-op/Internship Employer of the Year award winner.

Award Winners: Dodge, Ram earn 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards

“These placements have a lasting impact on students by enhancing their academic skillset with invaluable ‘hands-on’ experience that lays a strong foundation as they prepare to enter the workforce. They often work on projects and assignments that have a direct impact in the development and production of FCA vehicles, which is an invaluable experience for a student,” said Jacqueline Oliva, Head of Human Resources — FCA Canada.

More than 540 co-op placements have been recorded during the partnership between the automaker and the University of Windsor. Thirty co-op students trained at the ARDC in 2019 while 18 engineering co-op students worked at the Windsor Assembly Plant. The ARDC students worked on projects where they could put their engineering knowledge to the test. They also focused on environmental sustainability. The Windsor Assembly Plant engineering students studied the ins and outs of vehicle production quality.

“We are thrilled to be able to present this award and recognize the exceptional work term experiences provided to our co-op students throughout the year. Together, our partnerships enrich our communities and provide students with opportunities to grow and develop into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Judy Bornais, Executive Director of the Office of Experiential Learning at the University of Windsor. “These work-integrated learning opportunities not only benefit the students, but also provide FCA with a pipeline of exceptional UWindsor talent. It really is a win-win partnership.”

Safety First: Winter driving tips

The University of Windsor is celebrating FCA Canada and its partnership on its social media channels this week.