Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for September 2020

Autumn is almost here, and the change in seasons comes with a crop of fresh movies on major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. From classics to recent favorites, here are the most interesting new arrivals for car lovers, gearheads, and anyone who’s ever paused a movie in the middle of a chase scene to squint at vehicle nameplates.

Badlands (1973)

The first movie directed by famed auteur Terrence Malick, this beautifully filmed classic follows two teens as they go on a deadly crime spree across the Midwest. Keep an eye out for a variety of vehicles from the film’s late-‘50s setting, including a huge-finned Cadillac Series 62. (HBO Max, 9/1)

Kart Racer (2003)

A good option for a family movie night, this film follows a young boy who gets into go-kart racing, takes on a local bully, and finds a new way to connect with his dad. (Amazon, 9/1)

Microbe and Gasoline (2015)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry helmed this quirky, charming French comedy about two imaginative teens who build their own house on wheels and take it out on a road trip. (Amazon, 9/1)

Midnight Run (1988)

This hilarious, action-packed road movie isn’t nearly as well-know as it should be. Robert DeNiro stars as a bounty hunter hellbent on bringing in his quarry (Charles Grodin) for a big payoff, all while dodging the cops, the mob, and the competition on a cross-country chase. (HBO Max, 9/1)

Midnight Special (2016)

A father and his paranormally gifted son flee from the authorities and a religious cult in this hypnotic, mysterious sci-fi chase movie. It’s easily one of my favorite films from the past decade. (Netflix, 9/7)

The Muppets (2011)

After more than a decade out of theaters, the Muppets franchise returned with this movie, in which Kermit the Frog gets his own custom Rolls-Royce Silver Spur — complete with a robot chauffeur. (Netflix, 9/1)

The Terminator (1984)

If Terminator sequels only fill you with disappointment (excluding the mighty Terminator 2: Judgment Day), it might be time to revisit the one where it all started. This lean, mean thriller never lets up on the tension, and it’s filled with plenty of vehicular mayhem to boot. (Hulu, 9/1)